Natas fair returns as travel sector continues its rebound

The Natas fair was last held in August 2022. The travel fair is back from Feb 24-26 at Singapore Expo Hall 5.

Travellers looking for bargains can shop for tour package deals at the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (Natas) fair, as the travel sector continues its rebound since international borders reopened.

Returning for its 57th edition, the fair will be held from Feb 24 to Feb 26 at Singapore Expo Hall 5.

Travel agencies will form the bulk of more than 50 exhibitors at the event, along with cruise operators and national tourist organisations from Thailand, Japan and Taiwan.

Visitors can expect a plethora of travel deals and tour packages at the fair, themed “The World of Natas”.

For instance, Chan Brothers Travel will be offering tour packages to China after the recent announcement on its reopening of borders. Travellers to China will be able to enjoy some of the bestselling routes pre-Covid, such as Beijing, Jiangnan, Yunnan and Fujian.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Mr Jeremiah Wong, senior marketing communications manager for Chan Brothers Travel, said that safari tours are returning for the first time since the pandemic, and travellers to East Africa can go on a 10-day tour to watch the migration of more than 2 million animals.

EU Holidays, one of the exhibitors at this year’s fair, will also be offering package deals to China. The agency also has special curated theme tours like marathon, cycling and fly-cruise packages, said Ms Mandy Chen, marketing manager of EU Holidays.

The Natas travel fair was last held in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Many people are looking to explore the world as travel returns to pre-pandemic levels, said Mr Steven Ler, president of Natas, adding that they can seek advice from the exhibitors on their holiday needs.

The public can visit www.natastravelfair.travel/ for more information.