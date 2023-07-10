'Pretty insane': Couple goes on road trip from S'pore to Bangkok in Maserati

Thinking of flying to Bangkok? Why not soak in the sights along the way and take a 20-hour road trip like this Singaporean couple.

In a TikTok video, the pair shared their recent experience driving from Singapore to Bangkok in a Maserati, a trip which took them three days, with stops along the way, covering close to 4,200km to and fro.

According to user @xinjiaporean, her husband was the sole driver during the trip, and they stopped every three hours for a short toilet break during their travels.

On the first day, the couple took seven hours to reach Hatyai from Singapore. The second day, they drove from Hatyai to Huahin, which took about nine and a half hours.

On the third day, they drove three and a half hours to Bangkok.

"We know there’s many people driving further (much respect to them!) but it's an #achievementunlocked and a milestone for us, the user wrote in the captions.

“It’s pretty insane and I’m still in disbelief that we made it, but with planning and passion, it’s possible.”

In a separate video, the TikTok user broke down the total cost of the round-way road trip. In summary, fuel costs, tolls, and travel insurance set them back just under $400.

The TikTok user also shared some travel advice in the comments section: