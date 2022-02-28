 SIA suspends flights between Singapore and Moscow with immediate effect, Latest Travel News - The New Paper
SIA suspends flights between Singapore and Moscow with immediate effect

SIA advised customers to contact their travel agent or purchasing airline for help for bookings made through travel agents or partner airlines.PHOTO: ST FILE
Toh Ting Wei, Transport Correspondent
Feb 28, 2022 03:15 pm

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has indefinitely suspended all flights between Changi Airport and Moscow in Russia with immediate effect, citing "operational reasons".

SIA on Monday (Feb 28) announced the suspension of return services in a notice posted on its website. The move affects flight numbers SQ362 and SQ361.

The airline apologised to all affected customers for the inconvenience caused, and said all affected customers will be offered a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket.

It advised customers to contact their travel agent or purchasing airline for help for bookings made through travel agents or partner airlines.

SIA's move comes as the international community continues to crank up pressure on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

The European Union said on Sunday that it will close its airspace to Russia. This means that any plane owned, chartered or otherwise controlled by a Russian person will not be allowed to fly into the EU's airspace.

