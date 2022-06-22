Singapore-Desaru ferry services to start operating from July 7

Tickets and service schedules will be made available online from June 30.

Singapore-Desaru ferry services will start operations from July 7, connecting Singapore's Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal with Johor's Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal.

Tickets and service schedules will be made available online on desarucoast.com and batamfast.com from June 30.

According to a press release issued by the Desaru Coast Destination Resort and Desaru Link Ferry Services on Wednesday (June 22), the ferry services will operate one round trip service per day from Thursday to Sunday.

The ferry service, which takes 90 minutes per way, will have a 330-passenger capacity for the initial months. The frequency and capacity of the ferries will be adjusted if there is high demand for the service, the press release stated.

Ms Roslina Arbak, the managing director an d chief executive officer of Desaru Development Holdings One Sdn Bhd, said, "We thank all government agencies for supporting and working closely with us to facilitate this new international connectivity, which will make Desaru Coast even more accessible to international travellers."

Mr Paul R. Gannaway, CEO of Batam Fast, which operates Desaru Link Ferries Services, said, "We are delighted to be in the position to commence our passenger ferry services to Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal in two weeks. Given the popularity of Desaru Coast and the south-eastern Johor region, we are confident the new international connectivity route will give holidaymakers a rewarding experience."