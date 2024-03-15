Faster clearance for S'poreans visiting Bali with e-gates

The immigration process at Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport is expected to take up to 25 seconds with the automated gates.

Singaporeans can now get a speedier entry into Bali, with 30 automated gates in the tourism hot spot’s main airport up and running.

With the automated gates at the Ngurah Rai International Airport, which were officially launched on March 6, the immigration process takes 15 to 25 seconds per visitor, according to Indonesia’s Immigration Directorate-General.

Foreigners who wish to use the automated lanes must hold biometric passports and have registered their visit online, it added.

In a March 7 Instagram post, the Ngurah Rai immigration office said the automated gates will make immigration checks faster, easier and more practical without compromising security.

To use the gates, visitors must submit their personal details, a photo of their passport and a photo of themselves on an immigration website, said the office in a separate post.

Singaporeans and other Asean nationals visiting for up to 30 days are not required to obtain a visa.

In addition, since Feb 14 all foreigners must pay 150,000 rupiah (S$13) in tourism tax, which will fund cultural preservation.

Indonesia’s director-general of immigration Silmy Karim said during the March 6 inauguration ceremony that the innovation efforts on immigration services are expected to encourage tourism, economic growth and national development.

He added that the airport receives between 14,000 and 16,000 visitors a day during lull periods, and the number rises to 20,000 in peak seasons.

According to Indonesia statistics agency BPS, 236,203 Singaporeans visited Bali in 2023, up from 129,089 in 2022.

Singaporeans told The Straits Times they are looking forward to a more seamless entry into the island.

Ms Fionn Yeo, 23, was at the manned immigration counter for about 15 minutes in the morning on March 15 as she did not pre-register her visit.

“There was no queue at the electronic gates and there were many more of them than the manual counters,” said the financial adviser, adding that she will use the gates on her next visit.

Another visitor, Ms Esther Lim, said she waited one hour for her turn at a manned counter when she visited Bali in January.

“The signs were very misleading, and we were told we were in the wrong lane and had to re-queue at a lane with a long line. There were only three counters open,” said the finance manager, 30.

Besides Bali, Singaporeans can also use electronic gates to clear immigration in places such as Malaysia, Taiwan and Britain.