Greater Bay Airlines launches Singapore-Hong Kong flights, one-way fares from $82

Hong Kong, an Asian food and shopping haven, is popular with tourists from Singapore.

Hong-Kong based Greater Bay Airlines (GBA), a low-cost carrier, will launch flights between Singapore and Hong Kong on April 26.

Founded by Chinese property mogul Wong Cho Bau, who also owns the Shenzhen-headquartered Donghai Airlines, GBA joins carriers Singapore Airlines, Scoot and Cathay Pacific to ply the Singapore-Hong Kong route.

The airline began flying in 2022 and operates flights to seven other destinations from Hong Kong, including Ho Chi Minh City and Tokyo, with a fleet of seven single-aisle Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Three fare tiers – Go Go, Value Go and Flex Go – vary by seat selection and baggage allowance, with the cheapest tier including carry-on baggage of up to 7kg. Additional checked baggage starts at $51 and pre-paid meals such as fried rice or noodles cost between $10 and $14.

Hong Kong, a food and shopping haven, is a popular tourist destination for Singaporeans. Apart from mainland China and Macau, some of Hong Kong’s largest sources of tourists include Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea and the Philippines, according to 2023 figures from the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

New events, attractions and hotels continue to draw visitors. A slew of exhibitions will take place in 2024, including Art Basel Hong Kong 2024, which runs from March 28 to 30 and will feature international artists and galleries from more than 40 countries and territories.

Lifestyle shopping complex The Twins is scheduled to open in September with over 700 shops.

Hong Kong has also been upping its hospitality game with the 373-room luxury hotel Dorsett Kai Tak slated for opening in August. And Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong recently unveiled a new look for the hotel’s 45th floor, with refreshed communal spaces and themed rooms designed for families.

For more information, go to www.greaterbay-airlines.com. Prices are correct as at March 18.