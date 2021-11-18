Six airlines to operate VTL services between S’pore and KL from Nov 29

Applications for the Singapore-Malaysia Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme will start from Nov 22, said CAAS.

SINGAPORE - Travellers will be able to choose from six designated services in each direction when the Malaysia-Singapore quarantine-free air travel scheme kicks off on Nov 29.

AirAsia, Jetstar Asia, Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air, Scoot and Singapore Airlines will operate these services, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Thursday (Nov 18).

According to Malaysia’s immigration authority, there will be no limit on the capacity and aircraft type for the planes operating the designated services between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

The reopening covers only air travel, and does not include land travel via the Causeway or Second Link.

Passengers will have to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with a vaccine that is recognised by the health authorities in both countries. But children under aged 12 will qualify without the need to show proof of vaccination.

Travellers entering Singapore under the VTL scheme do not have to serve a stay-home notice. Instead, they will be required to test negative for Covid-19 two days prior to departure for Singapore, as well as upon arrival.

Travellers can submit either a negative test result from either a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab test or a professionally administered antigen rapid test.

Upon arrival, they will be required to take a PCR test, and can go about their activities if they test negative.

The Singapore-Kuala Lumpur air route was among the busiest in the world, before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Transport Minister S Iswaran said in a Facebook post that the VTLs between Malaysia and Singapore is an important step in reopening borders between two close neighbours.

“We are also in advanced discussions with Malaysia on restoring land travel across the Causeway and Second Link, and hope to provide more details soon,” he added.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airlines and Singapore Airlines (SIA) jointly announced on Thursday that they will reactivate and expand their codeshare arrangement between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

From Nov 29, travellers with Singapore Airlines will be able to connect on Malaysia Airlines services out of Kuala Lumpur with 15 new codeshared destinations in Malaysia, such as Johor Baru, Kota Kinabalu and Langkawi.

From Jan 1 next year, Malaysia Airlines fliers will be able to connect on SIA flights from Singapore to seven places in Europe and two locations in South Africa.

