Dizzy from vaping, M'sian student falls off school roof

Vaping is prohibited in Malaysia to those below the age of 18.

KANGAR – A 14-year-old student was injured after falling from the roof of his school in Kangar, Perlis. He was believed to have been feeling dizzy after vaping, reported Malaysian news portal Astro Awani.

Perlis education director Rose Aza Che Ariffin said that the incident took place at around 11am on Nov 13.

“Based on the student’s statement, he was vaping during recess when he felt light-headed.

“He then climbed done from the first floor of the building using the roof, but due to his dizziness, fell to the ground.

“He suffered minor injuries to his leg,” he said.

He added that after the fall, the student showed signs of distress, prompting the school administration to contact the police.

The boy told police that he felt warm after smoking a vaporiser he found in his classroom, and went to the school building’s roof for a walk, but apparently fell off instead. He was also behaving erratically, school teachers reported.

“The police took the student to the Kangar Health Clinic for further examination, where he was tested for drugs, but the urine test result was negative.

“The student was later taken home by his guardian, and he is now in stable condition,” he said.

Mr Rose Aza said the department, along with the school, is cooperating with the police in their investigation.

“We have instructed the school, through its discipline teacher, to investigate and identify the vape supplier, as well as to follow up on the student’s urine test before submitting an initial report to the Student Affairs Unit at the Perlis State Education Department.

“We will also help the school prepare an initial report and a series of action to be taken under the Student Self-Identity System (SSDM) regarding this vaping case.

“The student will continue to receive support to ensure a full recovery,” he said.

Local police said three students have been suspended by the school. Malaysian daily Harian Metro reported that the boy was smoking a mushroom-flavoured vape, which is popular among school students.

Vaping is prohibited in Malaysia to those below the age of 18. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK