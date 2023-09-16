World of Frozen to open at Hong Kong Disneyland on Nov 20

World of Frozen is the largest and most immersive recreation of the fictional realm in the world.

HONG KONG – Fans of Disney’s Frozen can now celebrate Summer Snow Day – the day when Princess Anna saved her sister Elsa and their kingdom of Arendelle with an act of love – at Hong Kong Disneyland.

Inspired by the hit animated film franchise (2013 and 2019), the theme park’s new attraction World of Frozen opens on Nov 20 and is the largest and most immersive recreation of the fictional realm in the world.

It is also the first such entertainment zone from the Disneyland group. Two other Frozen-themed attractions will open in Tokyo DisneySea in Japan and Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, France, in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

At the attraction in Hong Kong Disneyland, visitors can dress up in rosemaling-patterned clothes, put on glittering ice-inspired face paint, style their hair like Elsa or wear a cape like Anna.

They can also wander around landmarks such as the Ice Palace, where Elsa unleashes her icy powers freely for the first time; Arendelle Castle, home of the royal family; the Bay of Arendelle, featuring the small fishing boat that Anna fell on when she met Prince Hans; and Friendship Fountain, where Elsa uses her magical powers to freeze its water into snowflake ornamentations.

Guests can also hop on the Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs for a thrilling roller-coaster ride and enjoy an interactive play experience with the franchise’s characters at Playhouse in the Woods.

The World of Frozen themed land will open at Hong Kong Disneyland on Nov 20. PHOTO: HONG KONG DISNEYLAND Rest and dine at Golden Crocus Inn and Bayside Wharf, where the cuisine is said to be steeped in Nordic history and culture.

No visit to Disneyland is complete without going home with merchandise, so head to Tick Tock Toys & Collectibles and Traveling Traders for wooden toys and souvenirs.

World of Frozen entry tickets can be purchased at Klook Travel, the designated booking platform.

Those who wish to visit, but are deterred by crowds can check out the First Look at Arendelle hotel package promotion that allows guests to visit the themed land on Nov 4 before the official opening.

Other packages include early-entry passes, which let you enter the park an hour before the 10.30am official opening time. Go to Klook Travel for more details.