70% of air cargo backlog at Changi Airport cleared, the rest by Tuesday

The cargo bottleneck at Changi Airport terminals will be cleared by Tuesday, said ground handler Sats.

A Sats spokesman said this after The Sunday Times asked about delays in the processing of cargo.

Sats is Changi Airport's chief ground handler for air freight, and is one of two companies with cargo terminals here.

A Sats spokesman said on Saturday (Feb 5) night that the build-up of cargo was caused by several factors.

These included a surge in cargo shipments ahead of Chinese New Year, lower volume of cargo picked up by agents during the holidays, and disruption to normal staff deployment levels caused by Covid-19 infections.

Sats said it has deployed additional manpower to alleviate the situation and 70 per cent of the backlog has already been cleared.

The spokesman added that cargo imports were the only operation affected by the delay. All other ground handling operations, including passenger services and aircraft handling, were operating normally.