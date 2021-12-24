Singapore

1 dead, 4 injured Mercedes crashes through railing at Tampines junction

The accident involved four cars, a taxi and a motorcycle, and that it involved what appears to be a red Mercedes car crashing through a railing at a traffic light.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB/YOUTUBE
Syarafana Shafeeq
Dec 24, 2021 12:43 pm

A 59-year-old man died after an accident late Thursday (Dec 23) night at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 10. Four others were also injured.

Footage circulating online showed that the accident involved four cars, a taxi and a motorcycle, and that it involved what appears to be a red Mercedes car crashing through a railing at a traffic light.

The police said that it was alerted to the incident at about 11.10pm. The 59-year-old male driver was unconscious and conveyed to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Four other men, aged between 22 and 38, were conscious when sent to Changi General Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, whichwas alerted to the incident at 11.10pm, said that a person was found trapped in the driver's seat of a car and rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment.

A 33-year-old male driver has been arrested for suspected drink-driving, said the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.

