Singapore

10 people evacuated, dog rescued in Sengkang condo fire

The fire was largely confined to the condo unit's kitchen and the cause is under investigation, SCDF said.PHOTO: SCDF/FACEBOOK
Shermaine Ang
Jun 06, 2022 11:50 pm

Firefighters put out a blaze that broke out in the kitchen of a condominium unit in Sengkang and rescued a dog in its living room on Monday evening (June 6).

The dog was later handed back to the owner.

About 10 people from the affected block were evacuated.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post on Monday night that its personnel responded to the fire at The Quartz condominium at Block 53 Compassvale Bow at about 5.55pm.

When they arrived, black smoke could be seen billowing from a 15th-floor unit.

The firefighters from Sengkang Fire Station donned breathing apparatus sets and forced their way into the unit. There was no one in the unit other than the dog.

Singapore

Fire on yacht in Keppel extinguished, no injuries reported

The fire, which involved the contents of a kitchen, was extinguished using a water jet. There were no reported injuries.

The fire was largely confined to the kitchen and the cause is under investigation, SCDF said.

 

