10.30pm closure of Bukit Panjang LRT from Thursdays to Sundays begins

The early closure, announced on Nov 1, is meant to allow the upgrading of the BPLRT’s signalling system, and the testing of new and retrofitted light-rail vehicles.

Passengers on the Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT) will face an early stoppage of train services from Thursdays to Sundays between Nov 14, 2024, and Oct 31, 2025.

On the affected days, services will end an hour early, at 10.30pm. On public holidays during this period, services will run as usual, till 11.30pm.

The BPLRT needs intensive testing to fully integrate its upgraded signalling system with trackside equipment, and more time is required for testing beyond engineering hours, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and rail operator SMRT said earlier.

As an alternative, passengers travelling after 10.30pm can take bus services that serve Bukit Panjang and Choa Chu Kang, including services 67, 171, 920, 922, 960, 963, 972, 972M, 973, 974 and 976.

LTA said it will monitor ridership levels for these services, and adjust bus frequencies if needed.

The 25-year-old BPLRT network has had a long history of reliability issues, with the most recent disruption taking place on Oct 22 when train service stalled between Bukit Panjang and Choa Chu Kang LRT stations during the evening rush hour. Service resumed the next morning.

Initial findings from ongoing investigations showed that the breakdown was caused by a gear failure in one of the wheel assemblies on a faulty train, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat revealed in Parliament on Nov 11.

As a result, two wheels on the damaged assembly could not rotate normally, and the friction between the train’s rubber tyres and the track caused the tyres to deflate.

The BPLRT is in the midst of a multi-year asset renewal programme to improve its reliability, which includes an upgraded operations control centre and replacement of its power rails, which supply power to the trains.

LTA and SMRT had said the full renewal programme is targeted to be completed by the end of 2026, and warned that additional extended engineering hours may be needed as works continue.