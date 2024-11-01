Service adjustments for Bukit Panjang LRT from Nov 14

Train services on the Bukit Panjang LRT will end an hour earlier at 10.30pm every Thursday to Sunday from Nov 14 to Oct 31, 2025.

Should a public holiday falls on any of those days, the train services will run as per normal.

This service adjustment is necessary to facilitate the upgrading of the Bukit Panjang LRT signalling system, as well as the testing of the new and retrofitted Light Rail Vehicles on the network.

Since 2022, works to upgrade the existing signalling system to a new Communications-Based Train Control signalling system – similar to that used on MRT lines – have been carried out progressively.

The new signalling system allows better control of train speeds, which in turn will provide smoother and more reliable rides for commuters.

Intensive testing to ensure full integration of the signalling system with the rest of the trackside equipment across the entire Bukit Panjang LRT network can be carried out only during engineering hours.

During the early closure period, commuters can take existing bus services plying Bukit Panjang and/or Choa Chu Kang to continue their journeys after 10.30pm.

These include Services 67, 171, 920, 922, 960, 963, 972, 972M, 973, 974 and 976.

The Land Transport Authority will monitor ridership and adjust service levels where required to meet commuter demand.