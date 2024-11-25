First 2 new trains for Sengkang-Punggol LRT arrive

An artist's impression of the new two-carriage trains for the Punggol-Sengkang LRT.

The first two new trains for the Sengkang-Punggol LRT arrived in Singapore on Nov 23, and will enter passenger service in the third quarter of 2025.

They are among the 25 new two-carriage trains the authorities are bringing in to cater to increased ridership demand in Sengkang and Punggol, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a Facebook post on Nov 23.

The post included a video of the new trains being offloaded from a ship.

LTA added that all new trains will be transported to the Sengkang LRT depot for thorough testing and commissioning.

The remaining 23 new two-carriage trains will arrive in Singapore progressively and start operating in batches after the third quarter of 2025.

The new trains are manufactured by Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Seventeen of these new trains, ordered in 2022, are slated to be progressively delivered from 2024 to 2027. The remaining eight trains, ordered in 2023, will progressively arrive from the second half of 2027.

The current Sengkang-Punggol LRT fleet consists of 16 two-car trains and 25 one-car trains, LTA said on Nov 25.

The earlier order of 17 two-car trains will replace the existing 25 one-car trains, while the later order of eight two-car trains will replace half of the existing 16 two-car trains.

As a result, the Sengkang-Punggol LRT network will eventually have a fleet of 33 two-car trains.

Each train car can accommodate 105 passengers, The Straits Times reported previously.

On average, the Sengkang-Punggol LRT clocked 612,000 car-km without service delays that lasted more than five minutes from October 2023 to September 2024. This is lower than the 1.22 million car-km between delays during the whole of 2023.