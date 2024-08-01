10c drinks container return deposit to be rolled out in 2026

Applied to all plastic bottles and metal cans ranging from 150ml to 3 litres, the scheme will run for seven years, from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2033.

Consumers will have to pay a refundable 10-cent deposit for bottled and canned drinks from April 1, 2026 – a year later than originally announced.

The request for the delay was made by beverage producers, who required more time to adjust to the changes, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) in an update on July 31.

The beverage container return scheme was first announced in September 2022. Under the scheme, consumers will pay an extra 10 cents for bottled and canned drinks but will receive a full refund of the deposit when they return the empty beverage containers at designated return points.

Applied to all plastic bottles and metal cans ranging from 150ml to 3 litres, the scheme will run for seven years, from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2033, in line with the licensing validity period.

More than 1,000 return points will be located at supermarkets and other communal areas to increase convenience and facilitate a higher rate of return to boost recycling.

NEA aims to reach its target return rate of 80 per cent from 2029, the third year of the scheme. This means that out of an estimated one billion beverage containers released into the market annually, around 800 million will be returned for recycling.

“We hope that it will also help to foster a culture of recycling among the public, divert these actually very valuable recyclable materials away from the incineration plant and our landfills,” said Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, during a fireside chat at the Singapore Institute of Directors’ inaugural Climate Governance Singapore Forum on July 31.

Beverage Container Return Scheme Ltd (BCRS Ltd), a not-for-profit company formed by a consortium of beverage producers comprising Coca-Cola Singapore Beverages, F&N Foods and Pokka, will oversee the process.

BCRS Ltd, which received its licence to operate from NEA on July 29, will be involved in collecting, sorting and recycling beverage containers, setting up return points, and ensuring that stakeholder fees are fair and transparent. It will also provide the start-up capital to initiate the scheme’s operations, and maintain sufficient reserves to cover its operations.

At least two BCRS Ltd board members will be appointed to represent the interest of smaller beverage producers, as required by law. BCRS Ltd will act on behalf of all participating beverage producers in Singapore.

The launch was delayed to provide beverage producers and retailers more time to design and run the scheme smoothly. The consortium also took more time than anticipated to submit their proposal, contributing to the delay.

While the scheme will take effect on April 1, 2026, there will be a transition period until June 30, 2026, to allow the beverage and retail industry to clear older stocks, which are ineligible for refunds.

By July 1, 2026, all beverage containers must be labelled with the deposit mark and carry a 10-cent deposit.

To raise awareness of the scheme, NEA and BCRS Ltd will organise outreach programmes and launch a website with information about return point locations and educational events.

“Our climate action efforts include promoting low-carbon solutions, reducing our waste generation through initiatives such as the disposable carrier bag charge,” Dr Khor, who is also Senior Minister of State for Transport, wrote in a Facebook post on July 31.

“Every effort counts when it comes to climate action. So let’s do our part to continue building a clean and sustainable home for generations to come.”