O-level results out on Jan 10

The results of the 2024 Singapore-Cambridge GCE O-level exam will be released at 2.30pm on Friday, Jan 10.

Arrangements have been made for school candidates to receive their results from their secondary schools. Details on the collection arrangements will be shared by the respective schools.

School candidates who are unable to collect their results in person can appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of their results on their behalf from the school.

Proxies are required to produce the relevant documents for the school’s verification when collecting the results.

School candidates may contact their schools for assistance if they are unable to appoint a proxy.

Private candidates who are eligible for Singpass can use their Singpass account to obtain their results online via SEAB’s Candidates Portal from 3.15 pm on Jan 10 to 11pm on Jan 24.

Private candidates who are not eligible for Singpass can view their results in the portal using the account that they created during the registration.

Students who wish to apply for admission to JCs, Millennia Institute, polytechnics and ITEs can do so via the Joint Admissions Exercise.

Eligible school and private candidates will receive a digital copy of Form A1 via their registered e-mail addresses from 3pm on Jan 10.

Candidates eligible for JAE may also download a copy of Form A from the JAE-Internet System (JAE-IS) during the application period.

The JAE-IS will be accessible from 4pm on Jan 10 to 4pm on Jan 15.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to complete the JAE worksheet before submitting their online application.

The JAE-IS can be accessed using Singpass.

More information is available at:

JAE website for more details on the JAE (moe.gov.sg/jae) SchoolFinder for details of the offerings by JCs and MI, and their previous entry score ranges (moe.gov.sg/schoolfinder)

CourseFinder for courses offered by the polytechnics and ITE, based on aggregate type and area of interest (moe.gov.sg/coursefinder)

The posting results of the JAE application will be released on Feb 4 via SMS to the Singapore mobile phone number provided by the applicant and JAE-IS, which is accessible through the JAE website.

Students posted to JCs and MI are to report to their posted institutions on Feb 5.

If they are unable to do so due to valid reasons, they should contact their posted school directly to confirm that they are taking up the place.

Applicants posted to ITE will receive an e-mail with the enrolment details on Feb 4 and those posted to polytechnics will receive their

enrolment details by end-February.