13 people convicted for selling illegal vapes: HSA

The 13 people, aged between 18 and 44, were prosecuted by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and convicted between September 2022 and March 2023.

Thirteen people have been found guilty of selling electronic vaporisers, or e-cigarettes, and slapped with fines totalling $102,000, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Friday.

Among them is an 18-year-old, who was sentenced to reformative training.

They had purchased the e-vaporisers and related components from abroad and sold them on social media and e-commerce platforms, HSA said in a statement.

The 18-year-old, Ong Guo Wei Arron, had been caught selling e-vaporisers on Instagram and WhatsApp in May 2019.

While investigations were under way, he was caught again about two months later selling e-vaporisers and their components on Instagram and Carousell.

He was sentenced on Sept 16, 2022, to undergo reformative training for a minimum of six months.

Another case involved 30-year-old Tan Jun Kai, who was caught bringing in the prohibited items through Woodlands Checkpoint in July 2019.

Investigations showed that he had smuggled the items from Malaysia on a few occasions and sold them on Telegram.

Tan was fined $37,000 on Sept 14, 2022.

It is an offence to sell, possess for sale, import or distribute e-vaporisers and related components.

Those convicted can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both. The maximum sentence is doubled for repeat offenders.

From 2018 to 2022, HSA has prosecuted 101 people for selling e-vaporisers and related components.

The authority said it works closely with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority to curb illegal imports.

The highest fine the HSA has meted out was $99,000.

It is also an offence to possess, buy or use e-vaporisers and related components, and those caught may be fined up to $2,000 for each offence.

“HSA conducts active online surveillance and will continue to take strong enforcement actions against those selling e-vaporisers and related components,” said the HSA statement.

Those who have information on the illegal import, distribution, sale or offer for sale of e-vaporisers can contact HSA’s Tobacco Regulation Branch on 6684-2036 or 6684-2037 from 9am to 5.30pm on weekdays.