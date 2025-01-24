Over 8,700 vape products, drugs seized in multi-agency raid

Among seized items in an HSA raid were e-vaporiser pods suspected to contain etomidate, an anaesthetic agent classified as a poison under the Poisons Act.

More than 8,700 e-vaporisers and related components were seized by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Jan 6 and 7 following the discovery of a distribution network.

Other illicit items, such as duty-unpaid cigarettes and small packets of suspected controlled drugs, were also seized, HSA, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and police said in a joint statement on Jan 24.

The case first unravelled on Jan 6, at about 12.30am, when ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint directed a vehicle driven by a 28-year-old man entering Singapore for enhanced checks.

Officers uncovered more than 5,500 e-vaporiser components concealed in various parts of the Singapore-registered car. The Singaporean man was immediately arrested, and the case was handed over to HSA for further investigations.

HSA investigations found that the suspect was delivering the e-vaporiser components to an industrial unit in Kaki Bukit Road.

On Jan 7, HSA raided the unit and seized an additional 3,200 e-vaporisers and components, which were allegedly meant to be sold through the messaging platform Telegram.

Among the seized items were e-vaporiser pods suspected to contain etomidate, an anaesthetic agent classified as a poison under the Poisons Act, which should be only administered under medical supervision.

“Adverse effects of etomidate include nausea and vomiting, uncontrollable movement or spasm of muscles, changes to breathing and blood pressure, and seizures and psychosis that can endanger health,” the statement said.

A total of 13 mobile phones, 21 cartons and three packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes, five bottles of liquid containing etomidate and three small packets of suspected controlled drugs were also discovered in the unit.

A 30-year-old Singaporean man and a 24-year-old foreign woman were arrested at the industrial unit.

A joint probe by HSA, Singapore Customs, police and the Central Narcotics Bureau is under way.

All three suspects are being investigated for various offences under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act 1993, Poisons Act, Customs Act 1960, cheating offences under Section 420 of the Penal Code 1871 and the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973.

The authorities said this operation highlights HSA’s ongoing efforts with partner agencies to combat the illegal import and distribution of e-vaporisers in Singapore.

They warned the public that it is an offence to import, distribute, sell or offer for sale e-vaporisers and their components.

Those convicted for the first time may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both, with the maximum sentence doubled for repeat offenders. All prohibited items will also be seized and confiscated.

The authorities reminded the public that a licence is required for the importation and sale of etomidate and that they take a serious view of the illegal sale and use of the drug.

“Safeguarding Singapore’s borders remains a top priority for ICA. ICA will continue to conduct security checks to detect and deter smuggling attempts, to keep Singapore safe,” the statement said.

Anyone guilty of supplying pods containing etomidate may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Those with information on the illegal import, distribution, sale or offer for sale of e-vaporisers can contact HSA’s Tobacco Regulation Branch on 6684-2036 or 6684-2037 from 9am to 5.30pm on weekdays.