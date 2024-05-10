$13.1m Toto prize money largest ever won on single ticket

The winning ticket was bought online via the Singapore Pools app.

A new record has been set, after the $13.1 million Group 1 prize in the Toto draw on May 9 was won on a single ticket.

This is the largest prize money won on a single ticket, a spokesman for Singapore Pools confirmed.

The winning numbers were 9, 15, 20, 26, 43, and 49. The additional number was 36.

The top prize money of $13,123,509 was accumulated over the last three draws that had no Group 1 winners.

To win the Group 1 prize, a ticket must have all six winning numbers. When there are no winners, the prize money snowballs to the next draw.

The winning ticket was bought online via the Singapore Pools app, according to the Toto results website.

It is not known if the ticket belonged to an individual or was shared among several people.

The Group 2 prize was split among 12 winning tickets at $127,391 per share. The bets were placed at outlets such as the Singapore Pools Chinatown Point branch, Giant supermarket in Pioneer Mall, and NTUC FairPrice in The Woodleigh Mall.

The previous largest amount won on a single ticket was $13 million during the draw on Oct 2, 2023.

The largest amount of prize money won in the Group 1 category was on Feb 11, 2022, said the spokesman - when $19.4 million was split among eight winning tickets.