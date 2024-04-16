4-D number 1505 sold out for 3 draws after May 15 date set for PM Lee’s handover to DPM Wong

An employee at Singapore Pools’ Toa Payoh Lorong 1 outlet said some some punters bet hundreds on the number.

Singapore Pools stopped accepting bets on 4-D number “1505” on April 15 for three upcoming draws, within hours of the announcement that Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong would take over the reins from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on May 15.

A check by ST at about 7pm found that the number was sold out for 4-D draws for April 17, April 20 and April 21.

An employee at Singapore Pools’ Toa Payoh Lorong 1 outlet told ST that the number 1505 was sold out for Wednesday’s draw by 4.30pm, with some punters betting hundreds on the number.

In previous reports, Singapore Pools said that there are quotas on the number of bets sold for each 4-D number, and no further bets are entertained once the quota has been reached.

In a statement on April 15 at about 4pm, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced the date for the handover, which is a key detail in Singapore’s long-planned leadership transition from the third-generation to the fourth-generation (4G) political team.

After he is sworn in at 8pm on May 15 at the Istana, DPM Wong will be Singapore’s fourth prime minister.

DPM Wong, who is 51, has been the presumptive next prime minister since April 2022, when he was picked by his peers as the leader of the People’s Action Party’s 4G team.

In a video message put up shortly after the announcement, DPM Wong said he had never expected to be asked to serve as prime minister one day when he first agreed to enter politics in 2011.