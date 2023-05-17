Man throws away betting slip after seeing 4D results, then 1st-prize number changes 15 minutes later

The first-prize number was 9250. At first.

And then it was 1401.

What happened?

That was what Stomper Oo wanted to know.

He shared a photo of the 4D results on his phone taken on Sunday (May 14) at 6.45pm.

"The above is a screenshot of the results after they conducted the live draw," said the Stomper.

"After comparing my betting ticket with their live draw, I concluded that I had not won any of the prizes for that May 14 draw. So I threw the betting slip into my room's waste paper basket.

"After 15 minutes, I happened to log on to the 4D app again.

"I was shocked to see the first prize number had changed to a new number, - 1401. It was weird. How can a live 4D draw result be amended?"

The Stomper was not the only one who noticed this.

A Facebook user also reported the anomaly, pointing out that both the first and third-prize numbers were initially the same, 9250, which was already an indication that something was wrong.

As it turned out, the problem was not with the results, but the 4D app.

The person in charge of the app told Shin Min Daily News that what the Facebook user saw was a mistake.

A staff member had entered 9250 for both the first and third prizes. As soon as the error was discovered, it was immediately rectified.

Fortunately, the Stomper only threw his betting slip into the waste paper basket in his room, where it could still be retrieved.

Because 1401 was one of the numbers he bought.

"I am so lucky I didn't throw away the winning ticket of $10,000," said the Stomper.

"I would have had a heart attack if I did."