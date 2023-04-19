14 trees in Changi Beach Park uprooted after thunderstorm on April 16

Fourteen trees at Changi Beach Park were uprooted and at least six others were damaged after a thunderstorm on Sunday.

The National Parks Board (NParks) told The Straits Times that it was alerted to the uprooted and damaged trees due to extremely bad weather around 4pm on Sunday. There were no reported injuries.

NParks is now in the process of removing these trees.

The uprooted trees include native coastal species like the yellow flame – a popular roadside tree that can grow up to 20m tall – and the Indian beech, which can grow up to 25m tall.

Mr Chia Seng Jiang, NParks’ group director for Parks East, said obstructions to park tracks have been cleared.

“The remaining trees in the park have been inspected and those that may affect public safety are being removed,” he added.

For public safety, NParks advises members of the public to avoid entering parks, nature reserves and forested areas during and immediately after bad weather, and to seek cover at the nearest shelter available.

For urgent tree failure cases, members of the public can contact NParks at 1800-471-7300 or via www.nparks.gov.sg/feedback, or through the OneService app at www.oneservice.sg.

In March, two people suffered minor injuries after a 7m-tall tree which was last visually assessed in September 2022 to be healthy fell on two cars in Dempsey.

Warm weather will persist in the second half of April, with temperatures expected to rise to 34 deg C in the afternoon on most days, said the weatherman.

However, short-duration thundery showers are also expected over parts of Singapore on most afternoons due to strong daytime heating of land areas.