S'porean rants at Bintan hotel staff for waking him at 3am

He said he was just expressing his unhappiness at having his rest disturbed.

A Singapore guest went on a tirade in the lobby of a Bintan hotel, faulting the staff for not apologising for a power failure and waking him up at 3am.

The rant was caught on two videos posted by a TikTok user named Dan Wilkinson on Monday (May 29).

In the videos, a man in a black shirt and shorts can be seen berating a male staff member of Doulos Phos The Ship Hotel. Next to the man was an elderly woman.

At first, there was another man, who appeared to be a hotel security guard, standing near the trio.

The first video starts with the man saying to the staffer: "You said, 'I'm sorry.' You don't get into an argument with your hotel guest because you wake your hotel guest up at 3am in the morning when we're trying to rest, right?

"And you don't manhandle your guest like that. You have no right to lay a finger on me. You're not the police. And even if you're the police, I have not committed a crime and you have no right to touch me. Why are you manhandling me?"

He then pointed to the security guard and asked: "Why are you getting the security to manhandle me? You're behaving like a hooligan."

The person taking the video can be heard commenting in reference to the man: "Last night, he was causing trouble."

As the staffer tried to explain himself, the man said: "What happened is that you disturb my sleep at 3am in the morning when I put a 'Do not disturb' sign.

"The first time you knocked on my door, I said please do not disturb. I got a child sleeping. You're disturbing a child.

"But what did you do? You came back and keep on hammering on my door until I opened the door. Why? Is there a fire that everybody needed to evacuate the room?"

The staffer answered: "No."

The man asked: "Then? What is the emergency that you need to wake everybody up at 3am in the morning?"

The staffer replied: "I'm sorry. I'm sorry."

The man retorted: "You're the only person who said 'I'm sorry'. Now even if you don't mean it, at least you use that word 'I'm sorry', everything will be well and good."

He went on to complain about a power failure.

"The electricity is cut at night. No electricity when people are taking a shower... The power grid is down and you have no back-up power. You at least say I'm sorry for the inconvenience caused and then you explain the reason why. You don't just blame everybody else, but you don't take responsibility for that... That is why I'm upset.

"I'm upset because the power went out. Yes, things happen. I can understand that. But nobody offered an apology for the inconvenience caused.

"On top of that, you come and wake me up when I finally can get to rest. You wake me up at 3am in the morning, right? Not telling me that you're sorry.

"Telling me that you found an old lady wandering around and asking if the old lady is my family. How did you establish that she is my family? What if she is not my family?"

He pointed to the person taking the video and asked: "Do you go and knock on their door and asked them, 'Is that your family member?'

"You can't be knocking on everyone's door to ask who this old lady is, right?

"And the old lady has returned to her room already, correct? So if she has returned to her room and she's safe now, why do you need to wake everybody up?

"Why can't you inform the family members the next morning, 'Yesterday, I saw an old lady wandering around. Is it your family member?'

"Why can't you do that? Why did you have to keep on hammering on my door when I already told you to go away the first time round? Why do you return and keep on hammering at my door as if I've committed a crime and you need to raid my room or something?

"Why can't you just let me rest? You're a hotel, you know? People come here to relax and rest, not to be woken up at 3am in the morning over a non-emergency. That is why I'm upset.

"And when I explain to you, what did you do?... You made a mistake, you raise your voice. I can raise my voice as well.

"I try to be reasonable with you guys. But when you behave unreasonably with me, then I'm not going to be reasonable with you as well.

"I'm talking to you now, what did you do? You try to get your security guard to try and manhandle me out of the hotel.

"Is that the way you treat your hotel guest? Have I committed a crime? If I've committed a crime, you call the police and come and arrest me.

"I'm just expressing my unhappiness at having my rest disturbed. That does not give you the right to manhandle me."

As the staffer tried to explain himself again, the man noticed the person taking the video and confronted him: "You want to get involved?"

The video taker said: "You did get me involved when you shouted in the hallway upstairs."

The man replied, pointing at the staffer: "Because he was shouting back at me."

An unseen woman can be heard saying: "You have children, we also have children. You're being very selfish."

The elderly woman, who had not spoken throughout, then turned to the video taker and said in Mandarin: "None of your business."

As the second video ended, the man can be heard telling the video taker as the latter walked away: "This is none of your business."

The TikTok user also posted screenshots of a message from the hotel explaining what happened.

Stomp has contacted Doulos Phos The Ship Hotel for more info.