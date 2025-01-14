151 FairPrice outlets to open on Day 1 of Chinese New Year

There will be 151 FairPrice stores open – 42 to open for 24 hours and 105 to stay open until 5pm – on the first day of Chinese New Year.

To accommodate the last-minute shopping for the festive season, the opening hours of six FairPrice Xtra stores will be extended to 2am and 68 FairPrice stores will open for 24 hours on Jan 27.

For Chinese New Year Eve on Jan 28, 35 stores will remain open for 24 hours while the remaining 128 stores across the island will be open until 5pm.

Customers can continue to place online orders throughout the holiday.

Deliveries for online orders on Jan 28 will be made between 8am and 8pm while deliveries on the first and second days of Chinese New Year will be made at a reduced capacity.

For more information on the Chinese New Year operating hours, go to the FairPrice website.