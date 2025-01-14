Jan 15 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

Aurora Lady winning the 4th leg of the Longines International Jockeys' Championship on Dec 4. He looks ready for a hat-trick in Race 9.

Race 1 (1,800m)

2 Smashing Express is primed for a breakthrough after two encouraging efforts. He is drawn well, but will need to settle closer in a race that lacks early speed.

12 Red Maverick benefits from a slightly better draw after being ridden quietly from a wide gate last start, when he over-raced. Previously, he finished a close third and represents a chance.

5 Go Go Go will likely find himself on the pace and will be tough to reel in late.

6 Kasa Papa has been knocking on the door with four promising runs. He looks ready to capitalise.

Race 2 (1,800m)

9 Me Time won impressively two starts ago over this course and trip but faced a wide draw last time, running strongly from last to finish fourth. Back to a low draw, he can return to winning ways.

4 Highland Rahy is edging closer to his first Hong Kong win. The rise in distance aligns well with his overseas form.

1 Charity Gain has shown potential but will need luck from barrier 11, likely settling back and relying on the tempo for a late charge.

8 Good Good is expected to improve second-up after a moderate return over the extended mile. His previous form at this distance suggests he will be much more competitive.

Race 3 (1,650m)

11 Take Action was last seen running a commendable third after an awkward start saw him lose ground. He made a bold mid-race move near the 700 metres, racing wide and without cover.

8 Wah May Wai Wai may dictate from the front, allowing him to follow up on his last-start second.

2 Happy Daily has been consistent. Although drawn wide in barrier 12, Zac Purton takes the reins, which could counteract the tricky gate.

6 Corleone is steadily improving, and his maiden win looks imminent.

Race 4 (1,000m)

6 Bottomuptogether is chasing his first win this campaign and finds a winnable race following solid efforts in strong form races. Barrier 1 will definitely add to his appeal.

5 Brave Star resumes in Class 2 after completing a hat-trick of wins last preparation. While the trip is a question mark, he profiles as a late closer and will be finishing strongly off a fast tempo.

7 Stellar Express makes his Happy Valley debut but must be respected following his last-start win in this grade.

8 Healthy Healthy has been consistent this season and should give his usual honest account racing prominently.

Race 5 (1,000m)

1 Happy United is well-placed on the downgrade. His strong course-and-distance record enhances his prospects.

5 Bits Superstar is showing improvement and indicated his form is on the up last start with a fast-finishing fifth from a wide gate. Barrier 3 is a positive.

7 Rewarding Twinkle caught the eye with his late charge to fifth over 1,200m last time. He has displayed tactical speed in trials and could settle closer with early intent.

6 Champion Method had excuses last start but his big win two starts ago off the back of a betting plunge makes him worth watching again.

Race 6 (1,200m)

7 Sea Sapphire was caught late after leading until the 100m mark at Sha Tin last start, eventually fading into fourth after a strong tempo. He appears likely to enjoy a softer lead this time and will give a sight.

1 Smart Fighter has hit form with back-to-back wins, benefiting from low draws, but now faces the challenge of barrier 10.

3 Telecom Dragon stands out on form with three consecutive placings in competitive races. He could offer better value.

9 Gimme Five has been performing encouragingly and should offer great value from an inside gate.

Race 7 (1,200m)

1 Yee Cheong Spirit disappointed last start after his impressive maiden win in his earlier outing. He can bounce back.

2 Northern Fire Ball is improving and, after enduring a run of wide barrier draws, took full advantage of a low gate last start over this course and distance. He made all in the run to win comfortably and looks one to follow.

5 Super Charizzard has yet to place in seven attempts in Class 4, but it is hard to fault his current form after a convincing victory last time in Class 5.

8 Telecom Power finished a close fourth last start and looks a chance to be in the mix again.

Race 8 (1,650m)

2 Pray For Mir boasts strong form, including a win four starts ago. He has since performed commendably, highlighted by a last-start second after leading the field at a solid tempo. Barrier 3 ensures he maps perfectly.

4 Soleil Fighter broke through for his first Hong Kong win two starts ago and held his form to finish third last time. He should again be competitive.

8 Glorious Journey had excuses last start when blundering after striking the heels of another runner. He raced wide two runs back but showed promise three starts ago with a close second.

12 Forever Glorious steps into Class 3 but maps to get a favourable run from his low draw. Carrying a light weight, he is an interesting outsider.

Race 9 (1,200m)

1 Aurora Lady continues his upward trajectory as he seeks a hat-trick of wins and his fourth victory this season. He has climbed swiftly through the handicap and is poised to win his way into Class 2.

9 Spicy Gold is a likeable prospect returning on a quick seven-day turnaround after narrowly missing out last week. Before that, he was an unlucky fifth, held up for the final 300m.

11 Flying Fortress is an intriguing contender. Third-up in Hong Kong, he showed early speed first-up at Sha Tin before a closing sixth over this course and distance.

6 Chateauneuf is building towards another win. He started favourite two runs ago but had valid excuses before rebounding strongly to finish second at Sha Tin.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club