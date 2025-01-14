Jan 15 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(12) MASTER BOMBER has run some very good races at Hollywoodbets Durbanville and will love racing up the straight at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth. A good winning chance.

(1) CLIFF SWALLOW tries hard and should be there at the finish.

(3) SECRET PASSAGE was well beaten last time. He will be better over further in time and could sneak into the places.

(4) ALESSIA ASHEVILLE ran a decent race last time and now drops back in trip. Watch her closely.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(8) VICTOR HUGO ran a cracker in a very competitive race last time. He moved up extremely well and then stayed on to the line in the last 150m. The drop to 1,400m is ideal and he will be tough to beat.

(7) BEL CANTO DREAM should enjoy the step-up in trip. He will be a big threat.

(3) SMART HORSE will improve from his debut when he was drawn poorly and never managed to get into the race. Watch for improvement with a decent draw.

(6) GRAND ALLEGRO has been rested and, on his best form, he could earn.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(2) BLIND AMBITION ran a super race last time staying on strongly late. From a good draw and stepping up in trip, she will be a massive runner.

(6) BRIGHT GOLD improved nicely when stepping up in trip in her last start. She enjoys racing handy and, if the race works out for her, she will be competitive again.

(7) SUPREME FATE was just beaten in her last start. She is improving and should enjoy the step-up in trip. A serious winning chance.

(13) ENGLISH MISTRESS is consistent and will be low flying late.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(3) TENPENNY should love the step-up in trip. From a good draw, he will be a serious threat.

(1) GRAN CANARIA stayed on powerfully to the line in his last start despite being drawn poorly. He gets gate 1 and should go close.

(11) UMFULA has run two fair races and is crying for this step-up in trip. With some luck, he will be closing them down late.

(8) AFRIQUE has moved stables and could sneak into the placings.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(6) ISCHYRO has a huge heart and tries extremely hard. Should be there at the finish again.

(9) OZARK carries a big weight and is drawn poorly but he will be running strongly.

(3) NOON DAY GUN is far better than his recent start. The drop in trip and class will help his chances.

(4) WHAT A FORTUNE exited the maiden ranks in his last start. He really enjoys the 1,400m trip and should remain competitive.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(12) DECEMBER DAWN powered away from her field to win a good race last time, making it two very good victories in succession. She will be running at them strongly.

(6) WHY NOT JACKIE is a tricky mare but, if the race works out for her, she could win again.

(4) NILE THE BOSS ran a fair race over 1,400m on Dec 11. Dropping back in trip to 1,200m, she should be a big danger.

(7) ROYAL LYTHAM is very consistent and should be able to earn.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(6) BACK AT THE GEORGE ran on strongly for second in her recent start. She is getting better and will be there in the finish again.

(3) ALL IS GREEN is much better suited to this trip and should be able to bounce back.

(8) SOHOT SOWHAT quickened up to win really well last time. She looks extremely progressive and has a good winning chance.

(9) FIRST MASTERPIECE stayed on well for second in her last start in what was a strong field. She could upset.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(1) BARNEY MCGREW ran a lovely race last time. In a similar field again, he will go close to winning.

(4) CASINO ACE pretty much lead from start to finish to win in style last time. He will challenge.

(6) FURIOUS QUEEN finished like a train last time, showing a good turn of foot. Must include.

(10) RATTLESNAKE is quite a speedy sort and could sneak into the places.