Good Fight, Ong Mari the pick of Team Dunderdale

Good Fight have been turning heads at Sungai Besi in the morning.

Simon Dunderdale, Malaysian champion trainer in 2024, is off and running in the new season and right now, after three meetings at Sungai Besi in 2025, he sits on top of the trainers table with four wins.

And to think, the “field” has not even settled.

The New Zealander, who has been plying his trade in Malaysia since 2016, pulled off a neat double with the talented Witnessimpact and Intrepid at the just concluded Kuala Lumpur meeting on Jan 12 and a couple more look forthcoming at the meeting coming up on Jan 19.

He has entered a team of 11 for the Sunday races and a couple of them caught the eye when sent out for gallops on the morning of Jan 14.

On a track rated “yielding” Good Fight and Ong Mari were among the morning stars. Good Fight went over the short 600m trip in 38.9sec, as did Ong Mari.

A son of Zoustar, Ong Mari opened his Malaysian account with a dominant victory in a Class 4 (A) race over the 1,400m on Jan 4.

Ridden by Shafiq Rizuan, Ong Mari came from a midfield spot at the top of the straight to easily beat stablemate So We Fight.

The five-year-old was having his second start in the country and on the strength of that win, Dunderdale will be banking on more victories from this handsome chestnut.

As for Good Fight, the veteran of 43 race starts needs little introduction to Malaysian racegoers.

Since being sent over from Kranji in mid-2022, the Super One seven-year-old has had nine wins in his adopted country, seven at Sungai Besi while two were in Ipoh.

Last time on Dec 29, in a race over the 2,000m at Batu Gantong in Penang, Good Fight was a good thing beaten when second to Lucky Magic.

He goes over the shorter trip of 1,400m on Jan 19.

It looks more to his liking and he could just be the one the rest will have to beat.

Trainer David Kok, who drew a blank at the recent meeting on Jan 12, could ruffle a few feathers and draw the applause when Boss Phan takes on Class 3 opponents in that 1,020m sprint coming up on Jan 19.

Now a six-year-old, Boss Phan scored four wins for Kok when racing under the name of City Gold Star.

All those wins were at Kranji, with the last coming on March 9, 2024.

Since taking up residence at Kok’s Selangor stables, Boss Phan has been put through two barrier trials.

Both times, when partnered by Saifudin Ismail, he was not asked to produce any heroics.

However, he ran out the 1,000m trips in decent times of 1min 01.35sec on Dec 31 and 1min 01.57sec on Jan 7.

Kok has picked a nice sort of race for him and, on form, he certainly looks like one who can be tossed into those exotic bets.

Of the rest who showed up for morning work on Jan 14, Tommy Gun and Handsome Joyful also threw in gallops worth writing home about.

From Ricky Choi’s yard, Handsome Joyful has been knocking at the door.

A five-year-old by Power, he won a trial on Nov 5, 2024.

That day, he narrowly failed to go under a minute for the 1,000m, clocking 1min 00.39sec.

It did not go unnoticed and, when he made his Malaysian debut on Nov 17, sharp-eyed racegoers sent him off at short odds.

However, he could manage to take only third in that eight-horse field.

Unperturbed, punters sent him out as the top fancy at his next start on Dec 8, 2024.

Alas, after leading for most of the 1,020m trip, he was caught near the line by Thunder Star.

If you were one of those who felt lighter in the pocket after those two races, this is the advice.

Stick with Choi’s runner. He is in his comfort zone.

Choi has entered a team of seven for the meeting coming up and Handsome Joyful could be the ace in his pack.

As for Tommy Gun, he disposed of the 600m in a swift 37.3sec and he looks good to go in the Class 4 (B) 1,200m sprint coming up on Jan 19.

A winner on debut (May 4, 2024) when under the charge of Tim Fitzsimmons at Kranji, Tommy Gun has had two hit-outs over the sharp 400m and he looks ready to be fired up for his Malaysian debut.

Frank Maynard, who saddled former Kranji galloper – Sousui – to win on Jan 12, could again score with another one who has just come from across the Causeway.

