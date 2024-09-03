Bhai Sarbat lost $200k during pandemic, now opens 2nd stall

A stone's throw away from Sultan Mosque is Bhai Sarbat, a stall known for its teh tarik.

The stall at 21 Bussorah Street is constantly busy, patronised by tourists and locals alike.

But not many know of the struggles faced by its owner, Mr Mohammad Asgar Rai, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The second-generation owner of Bhai Sarbat lost about $200,000 in his bid to keep the stall alive but he sure is glad he made the sacrifice as now he is expanding the business with a second stall.

"About nine in 10 of my customers here were already aware of my brand name," the 54-year-old told Berita Harian at the new Bhai Sarbat stall located in the Muslim-friendly kopitiam Lepak One Corner in Sengkang.

"I'm happy to have opened this stall and served many of my customers who missed my teh."

The brisk business comes as a relief to Mr Asgar, who took over Bhai Sarbat from his uncle about 12 years ago.

“During the pandemic, I'd dig into my own savings to pay off the rent and my workers' salary," he revealed, adding that he did not know how to tap the grants and financial aid given out by the government at the time.

"It really stressed me out. I need to keep the business going, it is my lifeline."

Mr Asgar shuttered his stalls at 73 Bussorah Street and 52 Haji Lane and focused his resources on the last remaining stall at 21 Bussorah Street.

The father of four also tries to get with the times – he expanded the drinks menu and created a social media presence. But he insists that the tea he prepares tastes just like the tea his uncle used to prepare.

"I retain the recipe and tea-making method, the very same one used by my uncle," said Mr Asgar.

"Other people may use the same tea leaves and milk, but their tea would never taste like mine."