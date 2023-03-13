17 guinea pigs found abandoned in thermal food bags on roadside

More than a dozen guinea pigs were found in two thermal food delivery bags left on the side of a road.

A passer-by found more than a dozen guinea pigs, instead of takeaway food, when he unzipped two thermal food delivery bags left on the side of a road.

Seventeen guinea pigs had been abandoned without food or water, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said in a Facebook post on Monday. One was found dead under the bags.

The passer-by told SPCA: “I went to check the bags because I saw something furry. I was shocked to see a guinea pig’s face staring back at me.”

An animal rescue officer went to the scene and found 15 guinea pigs in the thermal bags. They had been “drenched in the rain that had passed and were struggling in the sweltering heat”, the society said.

The dead guinea pig was surrounded by a swarm of flies, SPCA added.

The next day, the passer-by returned to search the area and found two more guinea pigs. The Straits Times understands that they had earlier escaped from the thermal bags.

SPCA said the guinea pigs would have had no chance of survival had it not been for the passer-by.

It added: “The guinea pigs had been abandoned without any provisions, putting them at risk of traffic accidents, wild animal attacks and exposure to harsh weather conditions.

“We are incredibly saddened and disturbed by this incident.”

The society said pet owners are responsible for finding safe homes for their pets if they are unable to care for them.

If pet owners need assistance, they can seek help from SPCA here.

“Please note that due to capacity issues, the SPCA may not be able to support every rehoming request immediately but is committed to providing the support you may need,” it said.

ST has contacted SPCA, the Animal and Veterinary Service, and Guinea Pig Rescue Singapore for more information.