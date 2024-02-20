187 new gardening plots open for application from Feb 21

Some 800 other plots in 27 sites in the heartland are managed by residents' committees and residents' networks.

Avid gardeners hoping to grow vegetables and edible plants will be able to do so at 187 new allotment gardening plots across Singapore.

The National Parks Board (NParks) said in a statement on Feb 20 that applications for the plots will be open from 10am on Feb 21 till 11.59pm on March 5.

The bulk of these plots – 120 of them – will be located in Woodlands Waterfront Park, and Sun Plaza Park in Tampines. The remaining plots are in existing allotment gardens in East Coast Park’s Area A, Lower Seletar Reservoir Park, Punggol Waterway Park and West Coast Park.

Applicants will go through a new and more convenient application and balloting process for the plots, said NParks.

Instead of filling up and submitting an online form, all interested parties will now apply and ballot for the plots via AXS’ e-Station website, the AXS m-Station app for mobile phones, or physical AXS Station kiosks.

This will allow successful applicants to make payments through AXS payment channels instead of manual bank transfers, said NParks.

Those who are unsuccessful will be notified via e-mail at the end of the balloting process, which NParks says will take place within about three months of the application period closing.

Under the Allotment Gardening Scheme launched in 2016, more than 2,400 allotment garden plots have been introduced in 28 parks and gardens across Singapore.

Some 800 other plots, which are in 27 sites across the heartland, are managed by residents’ committees and residents’ networks.

The effort to meet the growing demand for these plots and provide more gardening spaces in the community is the result of NParks working with town councils, grassroots organisations and other government agencies, the statement said.