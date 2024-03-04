19-year-old who allegedly lunged at CNB officer among the 119 nabbed in drug bust

Controlled drugs, including heroin and Ice, were seized in a series of operations conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau.

A 19-year-old suspected drug addict allegedly charged at a Central Narcotics Bureau officer with a knife on Feb 19 in an attempt to evade arrest.

An 18-year-old girl was among 119 suspects rounded up in an islandwide sting in which drugs with a street value of $343,000 were seized.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), in a statement on March 4, said it confiscated about 1.9kg of heroin, 390g of methamphetamine, or Ice, 453g of cannabis and 8g of ketamine.

The drug haul also included 2g of new psychoactive substances, 82 ecstasy tablets, two Erimin-5 tablets, nine LSD stamps, and 1g of cocaine, the statement said. New psychoactive substances are a range of drugs designed to mimic illicit drugs such as cannabis, cocaine and LSD, the statement added.

The drug sting was carried out in areas like Clementi, Geylang, Punggol, Sembawang, Tampines, and Woodlands between Feb 19 and Feb 29.

Also nabbed was a 19-year-old suspected drug addict who allegedly charged at a female CNB officer with a knife on Feb 19 in an attempt to evade arrest.

A 21-year-old suspected drug addict who was with him in a Clementi Avenue 4 flat was also arrested, the statement said.

The 19-year-old was hiding behind the curtains in the master bedroom when CNB officers went to the flat. He then lunged at the female officer with the knife.

Officers were able to disarm and subdue him without injury and placed him under arrest. He is now under investigation for criminal intimidation, in addition to drug offences.

Two days later, four Singaporean men aged between 58 and 69 were arrested for suspected drug trafficking after CNB officers raided a home in Clementi Avenue 2 and recovered large quantities of heroin, Ice and drug paraphernalia.

On Feb 22, a 23-year-old man and the 18-year-old girl were arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences via Telegram in Edgefield Plains.

Ice and Ecstasy tablets were found in his home, along with a baton and a knuckle duster in his car. A smaller amount of Ice was seized from the girl’s home in Aljunied Crescent.

Suspects found guilty of drug trafficking can face severe penalties, including the mandatory death penalty for trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine or pure heroin.