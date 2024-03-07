 2 drug trafficking suspects, 29 and 54, arrested, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

2 drug trafficking suspects, 29 and 54, arrested

2 drug trafficking suspects, 29 and 54, arrested
Drugs seized from a residential unit in Yishun Street 44 on March 5 included about 975g of heroin and more.PHOTO: CNB
2 drug trafficking suspects, 29 and 54, arrested
Cannabis seized in a residential unit in Fernvale Street on March 5 is valued at around $199,700.PHOTO: CNB
Mar 07, 2024 10:57 am

Two Singaporean men were arrested in different operations on March 5 for suspected drug trafficking offences. The total value of drugs seized is estimated at over $366,700.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on March 7 that the drugs confiscated were enough to satisfy the addictions of about 1,380 abusers for a week.

In the first operation in the afternoon of March 5, officers arrested a 54-year-old man at a residence in Yishun Street 44.

They also found about 975g of heroin, 195g of methamphetamine or Ice, 104g of cannabis, 10 Erimin-5 tablets, and two bottles of methadone. These have an estimated street value of about $167,000.

On the same day, a second operation took place in Fernvale Street, where a 29-year-old man was arrested. In his room, officers found about 5,547g of cannabis and $14,850 in cash. The cannabis is valued at around $199,700.

If found guilty of trafficking charges, both men could face severe penalties, including the death penalty, due to the significant quantities of controlled drugs involved.

A 19-year-old suspected drug addict allegedly charged at a Central Narcotics Bureau officer with a knife on Feb 19 in an attempt to evade arrest.
Singapore

19-year-old who allegedly lunged at CNB officer nabbed

Related Stories

Programme helps Muslim offenders break free of drugs

Court rejects trafficker’s claim he mistook heroin for cannabis

2 men found guilty of 2002 murder of Jam Master Jay

Investigations into the drug activities of both suspects are underway.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Aaron Tang, director of intelligence division at CNB, said: “The two operations netted a large amount of drugs which could have flowed onto the streets, feeding the addiction of a large number of drug abusers and luring new abusers into the downward spiral of drug abuse.”

The CNB had previously expressed concern over the rising trend of young individuals falling prey to drug abuse.

In 2023, there was a notable increase in the number of young female drug abusers arrested, indicating a worrying shift in demographics, and underscoring the importance of vigilance and enforcement efforts to curb this trend.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

DRUG OFFENCESDRUG CONSUMPTIONCentral Narcotics Bureau