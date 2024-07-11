Man tries to recruit mules for banned products from M'sia

The man provided photos to Shin Min Daily News reporters of the "health products" that he was seeking runners for.

A man took to Facebook to look for runners, offering them cash to smuggle two types of “aphrodisiac candies” from Malaysia into Singapore.

Facebook user Li Yin Yin posted in the Facebook group, "新柔关卡路况情报站" (Johor-Singapore Checkpoint Traffic Information Station), seeking individuals who commute between Singapore and Malaysia daily on motorcycles. He claimed the job entailed bringing "health products" into Singapore for a reward of $30 to $40 per trip.

He emphasised that the items were simply "health products" and not drugs, even suggesting potential runners could open and inspect the goods upon receiving them.

Shin Min Daily News reporters, posing as interested parties, contacted the man. He explained via voice messages that he had previously relied on a Malaysian friend working in Singapore to regularly bring the "health products" in but the friend recently quit his job, forcing him to find a replacement.

He claimed the "health products" were Malaysian-made ginseng sweets.

“Someone will deliver the sweets to you. Just remove the box, put the sweets in any bag, and bring some in daily until they are finished,” he instructed.

He then sent photos of the two types of sweets, identified by Shin Min Daily News as Hamer Candy and Candy B+ Complex.

Hamer Candy has been found by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) to contain nortadalafil. This substance is chemically similar to tadalafil, a prescription medication for erectile dysfunction, and can increase the risk of serious side effects such as low blood pressure, strokes and heart attacks.

The other product, marketed as a "superfood" and "fountain of youth", boasts natural ingredients like tongkat ali extract, sky fruit extract and maca powder, and even features Good Manufacturing Practice and NSF International logos on its packaging. However, HSA tests revealed it contains over 50 times the recommended daily dose of tadalafil.

Both are prohibited sexual enhancement drugs in Singapore.

When questioned about the motorcycle requirement and daily limits, the man explained that the sweets contained ginseng. He advised against carrying them on buses as stricter checks were likely.

He suggested bringing smaller quantities if travelling by bus to avoid detection as larger quantities of ginseng products are subject to taxes.

"Therefore, it is best to ride a motorcycle or a private car,” he concluded.

The man has since deleted his posts from the Facebook group. However, a similar post calling for runners can still be seen on his Facebook profile.

Singapore Food Agency told Mothership that investigations into the matter was ongoing.

Sale of unsafe food in Singapore is not permitted. Offenders can be fined up to $5,000 and repeat offenders can be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to three months, or both.