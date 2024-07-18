Foreigner found with 4.15kg of Ice hidden in lion statues

About 4.15kg of Ice was found hidden in the base structures of two ornamental lion figurines.

A 25-year-old foreign national suspected of drug trafficking was arrested on July 16, following an exchange of intelligence between the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and its counterpart in Hong Kong on the same day.

About 4.15kg of Ice, or methamphetamine, with a street value of about $500,000 was found hidden in the base structures of two ornamental lion figurines, CNB said on July 18.

The suspect was nabbed in the vicinity of Changi South just after he deposited a package containing the lion figurines at an airfreight warehouse in the same area. CNB did not disclose the nationality or gender of the person.

It is an offence to traffic in a controlled drug, or to offer to traffic in it on anyone’s behalf, CNB said.

It is also an offence to carry out or to offer to perform any act preparatory to or for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled drug.

A person found guilty of trafficking more than 250g of methamphetamine may face the mandatory death penalty.

CNB said investigations into the drug activities of the suspect are ongoing.

Thanking the Narcotics Bureau of the Hong Kong Police Force for its intel, CNB’s deputy director for operations Leon Chan said drug syndicates operate with no regard for borders, and will cooperate with anyone anywhere for profits.

“In the face of such criminals, law enforcement agencies must cooperate closely with one another,” he said.

CNB will work with its close counterparts “to neutralise such drug syndicates who profit from the misery inflicted on others and to bring them to justice”, he added.