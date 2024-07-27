Justin Timberlake seeks to dismiss drink-driving case

Justin Timberlake was arrested in June after the police observed his BMW drive through a stop sign and struggle to stay within street lanes.

NEW YORK – A lawyer for Justin Timberlake on July 26 asked a judge to dismiss drink-driving charges against the American pop singer, saying his client was “not intoxicated” when he was arrested in June.

On June 18, the 43-year-old entertainer had been pulled over in the town of Sag Harbor, about 160km east of New York City, after the police observed his BMW drive through a stop sign and struggle to stay within street lanes.

Timberlake had been en route to a friend’s house after getting dinner at a local hotel’s restaurant.

Officers arrested him on suspicion of drink driving.

Timberlake did not attend July 26’s court hearing in New York. The singer is now on the European leg of his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour to promote his latest album Everything I Thought It Was.

He was ordered to attend the next proceedings on Aug 2, though he will be allowed to do so via videoconference.

Judge Carl Irace agreed to review a motion filed by Timberlake’s lawyer, Mr Edward Burke, which sought to dismiss the case, alleging the complaint filed by the arresting officer was defective.

“The police made a number of very significant errors in this case,” Mr Burke said in a statement after the hearing.

“The most important fact to know about this case is that Justin was not intoxicated and should not have been arrested.” – AFP