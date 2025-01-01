 2 hurt in CCK accident involving lorries, van, prime mover, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
2 hurt in CCK accident involving lorries, van, prime mover

The accident involved three lorries, one van and one prime mover, added the police. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM SINGAPORE ROADS ACCIDENT/FACEBOOK
Kolette Lim for The Straits Times
Jan 01, 2025 02:10 pm

Two lorry drivers were taken to the hospital following a five-vehicle accident in Choa Chu Kang on Dec 31.

When contacted, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident, which occurred at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Way and Choa Chu Kang North 7 at about 3pm.

The accident involved three lorries, one van and one prime mover hauling a container.

When SCDF arrived at the scene, a person was found trapped in the driver’s seat of a lorry and was rescued with hydraulic rescue equipment, said SCDF.

Two men, aged 39 and 63, were taken separately to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and Woodlands Health Campus.

Police investigations are ongoing.

