2 job agencies allegedly collected fees before clients got jobs

In its statement, MOM said that enforcement actions will be taken against such transgressions.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has suspended the licences of two employment agencies, following complaints they were collecting agency fees before emplacing job seekers.

The suspensions are to protect job seekers from engaging the companies, Global Recruiters and SDI Global, for employment opportunities, MOM said on Nov 1.

The ministry said it launched an investigation into Global Recruiters following two fee-related complaints against it.

The complaints alleged that the company had charged people fees for seeking jobs in Europe and collected agency fees from them. It is not known what kind of job roles were being offered.

Similarly, MOM also investigated SDI Global following complaints made against the company that it had collected agency fees before emplacing job seekers.

The Straits Times understands that the allegations were made against Global Recruiters in June 2023, while complaints against SDI Global were made in July 2024.

The collection of agency fees before a job seeker has been confirmed for the position is not permitted. This requirement is applicable even if employment agencies are facilitating overseas placements for job seekers.

In its statement, MOM said that enforcement actions will be taken against such transgressions.

It advised people to refrain from paying agency fees to employment agencies when seeking jobs overseas, until their job applications are successful. The agency fee cap of no more than two months of salary is also applicable to the overseas job placement, said MOM.

Those who know of suspicious employment activities, such as agencies that are collecting agency fees before job placements are made or are overcharging fees, should report the matter to MOM via its eService, the ministry said, adding that all information provided will be kept strictly confidential.