2 men to be charged with alleged rape of woman in Pioneer Road

Two men, aged 30 and 36, will be charged in court on Thursday (March 10) over their suspected involvement in a rape case, said the Singapore Police Force.

A police spokesman said they were alerted on Tuesday at about 7.25am to a woman, 32, who was found injured but conscious along Pioneer Road in Tuas.

When they arrived at the scene, she was found with multiple injuries on her head and body.

She was sent to hospital and a medical examination found she might have been sexually assaulted.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Police Intelligence Department, Public Transport Security Command and Jurong Police Division were activated to investigate the case.

With the aid of images from police cameras and CCTVs, the two men were identified and arrested within 12 hours of the report being lodged.

Preliminary investigations revealed both men were not known to the woman.

They had allegedly brought her to Pioneer Road and assaulted her.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If convicted of rape, they can be jailed for up to 20 years and fined, or caned.

The police said they take all reports of sexual assault seriously and will spare no effort to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Its spokesman said members of the public are advised to report cases of sexual assault to the police so offenders can be dealt with.