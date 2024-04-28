Elderly woman hit by taxi in Tiong Bahru

The accident happened at 12.20pm on April 26, along Bukit Ho Swee Link towards Jalan Bukit Ho Swee.

A 65-year-old woman was taken conscious to the hospital after she was hit by a taxi at a pedestrian crossing in Tiong Bahru.

The accident happened at 12.20pm on April 26 along Bukit Ho Swee Link towards Jalan Bukit Ho Swee, the police said.

In video footage of the incident posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, a silver taxi is seen driving towards a zebra crossing before hitting the woman.

The taxi then stops, and passers-by run to help her.

The woman, who is wearing a green shirt, is seen lying on the road with a walking frame beside her.

She was later taken to the Singapore General Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The police said a 73-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with investigations.

Taxi operator Strides Premier said it was in contact with the woman’s son, who told the firm that she suffered abrasions on her right hand.

“We are cooperating with the police as they conduct their investigations,” said the firm’s deputy CEO Clarence Lew.