Over 800 speeding violations caught by cameras since April 1

In three weeks, more than 800 speeding violations were captured by the speed enforcement function in red-light cameras.

The Traffic Police (TP) have been progressively activating the function in red-light cameras islandwide since April 1, and said the number of violations was tallied as at April 21.

The red-light cameras have always had the speed enforcement function, but it was activated only after the number of speeding-related fatal accidents spiked to 33 cases in 2023, up by more than 80 per cent from the 18 cases in 2022.

The locations of four different types of speed enforcement cameras are available on the police website.

The locations of red-light cameras are also available on the website, with 240 locations listed and 12 pending relocation as at April 12.

Speaking to the media at the TP Headquarters in Ubi on April 29, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) William Foo, the officer in-charge of TP’s Surveillance Camera Unit, said the activation of the function has expanded TP’s suite of enforcement equipment against speed violators.

Red-light cameras typically use detector loops, creating an electromagnetic field when activated. Violations are detected when a vehicle passes over the loop.

DSP Foo said: “Since (their) operationalisation on April 1 this year, the cameras have detected over 800 speeding violations. This is of concern. We will continue to step up on our enforcement and will not hesitate to take action against errant motorists who choose to flout traffic rules.”

DSP Foo said TP uses at least six different types of cameras to detect violations, which are typically processed within two to three weeks.

When a camera detects a violation, an officer manually reviews it to verify its validity and accuracy before a violation report is created.

A Notice of Traffic Offence may then be issued to the offender, depending on the investigation. Appeals are handled by a different team.

In more serious cases, an offender may be arrested, charged in court, and have his licence suspended immediately.

DSP Foo added that TP conduct operations regularly, and offences may be detected by the cameras or in the course of investigations.

He said that deciding on which offence TP invoke would depend on the case.

“(It) depends on the facts and circumstances,” he added. “For example, an offence of dangerous driving could be made out if a vehicle weaves in and out of traffic recklessly at high speed.”