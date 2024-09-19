2 men dead in fire at Kaki Bukit industrial building

Firefighters from Paya Lebar Fire Station and Tampines Fire Station responded to the incident.

Two men died following a fire at a Kaki Bukit industrial building on Sept 19.

In a Facebook post that day, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 25 Kaki Bukit Road 4 at about 12.55pm.

A unit on the fifth floor of the building was on fire when it arrived.

During the firefighting operation, SCDF firefighters found two people unconscious inside a unit opposite the one that was burning.

Firefighters had rescued the duo from the fire and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on them.

They were taken to Changi General Hospital.

The Straits Times understands they were later pronounced dead.

SCDF said the whole floor was smoke-logged and the blaze was extinguished with two water jets.

Firefighters from Paya Lebar Fire Station and Tampines Fire Station responded to the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, it added.

According to a Google search, the building, Synergy @ KB, houses several automotive businesses.

When The Straits Times arrived at around 3pm, hundreds of workers were sitting on the side of the road, on Kaki Bukit Road 4.

The police had cordoned the roads leading to Synergy @ KB.

A worker, who did not wish to be named, said that he fled from his office on the eighth floor with nine colleagues, including one who was five months pregnant.

“It was a big one and the fire engulfed the affected unit. The flames extended to the sixth floor,” said the car dealership worker.

The 26-year-old pregnant woman, Ms Sharon Kwek, said she suffered no injuries and the fire was extinguished quickly.

Bangladeshi worker Das Manik said he was on the third floor of the building when the fire alarm went off just before 1pm.

The 33-year-old, who works at a carpentry firm, said his supervisor shouted at him to leave, and they fled the building.