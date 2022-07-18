2 men who posed as 'student volunteers' in Hougang are Navy regulars, police looking into matter

Two men who were caught on video claiming to be "student volunteers" and asking for donations after 1am have been revealed to be Navy regulars.

Stomp earlier reported that Stomper B had made a police report after the duo rang the doorbell of his Hougang unit on June 25 at about 1.21am.

They were seen "smoking and prowling" along the corridor since 1.15am.

B was not convinced they were student volunteers doing a donation driver, especially since they looked to be "in their late 20s or early 30s".

Lianhe Zaobao reported that the two men are regulars with the Singapore Navy.

The Chinese daily said the authorities are aware of the incident where they were posing as student volunteers.

If the two are found to have misconducted themselves, disciplinary action will be taken against them, a Navy spokesman said.

In an update to Stomp, the police confirmed a report was lodged and are looking into the matter.