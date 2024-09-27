Scammers impersonate local agency to target jobseekers

The scammers used the name of a local company and claimed to be recruiting marketing staff.

A local social media agency has issued a warning after scammers impersonated the company and offered fake job opportunities.

Sky Digital Agency took to Facebook on Sept 24 to alert the public to the scam.

A company spokesperson told Shin Min Daily News about nine people have contacted them. One individual reported losing around $1,052 to the scam.

According to WhatsApp screenshots shared by the victims, the scammers, using the names "Vonna" and "Mia", claimed to be representatives of Sky Digital Agency.

The scammers offered work-from-home, full-time marketing positions, promising a base salary of $4,500 and commissions ranging from S$10 to S$250 per order.

Part-time positions were also offered with a base salary of $2,500.

The roles involved tasks like making online hotel bookings through platforms like Agoda, Booking.com, and Trip.com.

Victims were told they would be helping these platforms increase their booking rates and star ratings, and in return, they would receive a commission of 2 to 5 per cent.

To make the offer seem more legitimate, the scammers promised travel allowances, CPF contributions for locals and Permanent Residents, and benefits like 14 days of annual leave and four days of medical leave per month.

Victims were directed to a Telegram account for further information and interviews. Once interested, they were asked to make advance payments for orders as part of the scam.

The agency's spokesperson said the company has filed a police report and urged victims to do the same.

The scammers appear to be targeting foreigners working in Singapore based on the screenshots.

Sky Digital Agency's Facebook post emphasised that it had no connection to the scammers and urged the public to verify any information with the company directly.