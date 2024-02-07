 2 nabbed for evading cigarette duty and GST worth over $542k, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
2 nabbed for evading cigarette duty and GST worth over $542k

Duty-unpaid cigarettes were found in a van in Bukit Batok Street 31 on Jan 31.PHOTO: SINGAPORE CUSTOMS
Wallace Woon
Feb 07, 2024 10:58 am

Two Singaporean men, aged 21 and 24, were arrested on Jan 31 for allegedly failing to pay the duty and goods and services tax (GST) on 4,420 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

The Singapore Customs said in a statement on Feb 7 that the total duty and GST evaded amounts to $542,959.

The men were arrested in two operations, the first of which took place in a multi-storey carpark at Jurong West Street 74 where Customs officers spotted the 21-year-old walking towards a van.

Officers found 2,680 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in the van’s rear compartment, and seized both the cigarettes and the van.

In another operation in an open carpark at Bukit Batok Street 31, the 24-year-old man was seen standing suspiciously behind a van.

The van’s rear compartment was found to contain 1,740 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes which officers seized along with the van.

The statement added that the 24-year-old man had allegedly received instructions on where to collect and deliver the duty-unpaid cigarettes via a social messaging platform.

He then relayed these instructions to the younger man, whom he had allegedly engaged to assist him with the distribution of the duty-unpaid cigarettes.

