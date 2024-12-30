950,000 households to get U-Save, S&CC rebates in January

Depending on their flat types, eligible households will receive up to $285 in U-Save for their utility bills and a maximum of one month of rebates for their service and conservancy charges.

More than 950,000 Singaporean households in Housing Board flats will receive rebates for their utility and conservancy bills in January, as part of a government scheme to help them with cost of living.

Depending on their flat types, eligible households will receive up to $285 in U-Save for their utility bills and a maximum of one month of rebates for their service and conservancy charges (S&CC).

For example, households living in a four-room flat will get $75 and half a month, respectively, in rebates for U-Save and S&CC, while those in one- and two-room flats will get $95 and half a month, respectively.

The utility and S&CC rebates will be automatically credited to the eligible household’s accounts with grid operator SP Services and the town councils, respectively.

In total, eligible households will receive 2.5 times the amount of regular U-Save, or up to $950, after the fourth and final disbursement for financial year 2024.

On average, this will cover about eight months of utility bills for those living in one- and two-room flats, and about four months of utility bills for those living in three- and four- room flats.

These rebates are part of a permanent GST Voucher scheme to help lower- and middle-income households cope with the increasing cost of living and increase in goods and services tax.

They are disbursed every three months – in April, July, October and January – each year.