Over 950,000 households to get U-Save, S&CC rebates in October

No action is needed to claim the rebates, with the U-Save rebates credited directly into households’ utilities accounts.

More than 950,000 Singaporean households in Housing Board flats will receive U-Save and service and conservancy charges (S&CC) rebates in October.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a statement on Sept 30 that the rebates, which are part of the permanent GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme and the Assurance Package, are the third quarterly disbursement for the 2024 financial year.

The rebates will help those from lower- and middle-income households cope with GST and cost-of-living expenses, said MOF.

“On average, this will cover about eight months of utility bills for those living in 1- and 2-room flats, and about four months of utility bills for those living in 3- and 4- room flats,” it added.

In this round, those living in one-room and two-room HDB flats will receive a total of $190 in U-save rebates.

People living in three-room flats will get $170 in total, while those in four-room flats will get $150. Five-room HDB households will get $130.

Those living in executive or multi-generation flats will receive the least – $110.

No action is needed to claim the rebates, said MOF, with the U-Save rebates credited directly into households’ utilities accounts with SP Services.

The S&CC rebates, meanwhile, will be credited directly by town councils.

A portion of the rebates was to “cushion the impact of higher utility bills from increases in carbon tax and water price”, added MOF.

On Sept 30, grid operator SP Group said that electricity tariffs will go down for the next three months due to lower energy costs, with a 2.6 per cent decrease in electricity tariffs compared with the previous quarter

City Energy, the producer and retailer of piped gas, said in a separate statement on Sept 30 that gas tariffs will decrease by 0.45 cent per kWh over the same period, also due to lower costs.