Singapore

2 taken to hospital after car turns turtle in Jalan Bahar

Both the car driver, 30, and his male passenger, 31, were conscious when taken to hospital.PHOTO: LIM CHER YEW/ FACEBOOK
Vihanya Rakshika for The Straits Times
Jul 19, 2024 09:57 pm

Two men were taken to hospital after the car they were travelling in turned turtle in an accident along Old Choa Chu Kang Road towards Jalan Bahar on the morning of July 19.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force told The Straits Times that they were alerted to the accident at about 7.10am on the same day. The accident involved a car and a lorry, the police said.

Both the car driver, 30, and his male passenger, 31, were conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

In a photo of the accident posted on Facebook, an overturned car with a crumpled roof can be seen in the middle lane of the road, with a police officer standing next to it.

A lorry appears to be parked behind the officer, on the extreme right lane of the carriageway next to a road divider.

The police said investigations regarding the accident are ongoing.

