M’sian duo dispute outstanding VEP fees of $2,700

The clip uploaded to Instagram details the incident at the Woodlands Checkpoint.

They were told to pay four months’ worth of outstanding Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) fees or risk having their car impounded.

The two Malaysian men went on Instagram to dispute the fees and to share what happened. In a clip, Wei Jun and Daniel, both 26, said they were at Woodlands Checkpoint exiting Singapore on Dec 10 when they suddenly had trouble with their card.

They were told at the Land Transport Authority (LTA) office that the system showed they had not left Singapore since August and had to pay VEP fees that totalled $2,678.50.

Malaysian-registered vehicles must have a valid Autopass card to pay all fees and tolls. The card also serves as an electronic VEP. The VEP fees are $4 per day for motorcycles and $35 per day for cars.

The duo claimed they tried to get LTA to check with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority to verify that “we’ve not been in Singapore for that long”.

“But for some reason, the LTA and ICA are not using the same database,” they lamented.

They then said they argued with LTA officers for two hours, but paid the fees for fear that their car would be “confiscated” otherwise.

“I don’t understand how we can enter and exit Singapore if there is an error in our card,” they said.

The two men blamed the incident on a glitch in LTA’s system when scanning their Autopass card in August, according to 8world. They believe their car’s departure was not recorded, but they were still allowed to leave Singapore.

They told the news portal: “We no longer dare to drive into Singapore, and will only fly there.”

LTA confirmed to Asiaone that it has received the car driver’s appeal and is looking into the case.

“We will inform him of the outcome when investigations have concluded,” it said.