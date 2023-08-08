Man complains to LTA about user boarding bus with 'giant' PMA but it's not illegal

A man could not help but notice a personal mobility aid (PMA) user who boarded bus service 502 on July 28.

He said the PMA was super-sized and compared it to a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

"This man brought his Harley-style giant PMA on board single-deck bus service 502 and he could even stand up to wave to the bus driver," said the Stomper.

"I emailed the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and they said there are no restrictions, meaning anyone can just buy a giant PMA and ride anywhere and also onboard a crowded bus lor.

"Shouldn't they check if they are really handicapped or what before they are allowed to buy or use one?"

However, PMAs are not just for the handicapped and those unable to walk but also for people who are able to walk only for a short distance.

In an email response seen by Stomp, the Stomper was informed that the PMA he had taken photos of was not illegal.

PMA users must observe certain rules and regulations including, PMAs are not allowed on roads and their speed limit on public paths should be under 10kmh.

The email added that it is important to note that PMAs are used by a diverse group of people, including the elderly, persons with disabilities and those who require assistance with their daily commute.

Some mobility issues are not outwardly obvious. For example, some users may have conditions such as chronic pain, heart conditions or respiratory issues that may not be immediately apparent.

It said that the Active Mobility Advisory Panel (Amap) is currently reviewing the safe and responsible use of PMAs and that any measures introduced will have to take into account the impact on genuine users who need PMAs for their daily commuting needs.

Currently, the LTA says PMA users taking public transport should ensure their devices do not exceed 120cm in length and 70cm in width. They should also not exceed 150cm in height and the total weight of the PMA together with the user should not exceed 300kg.